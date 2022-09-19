Railways' new device checks real-time seat availability

- The Railways’ new hand-held terminals (HHTs), meant for computerised onboard ticket checking and allotment of vacant berths, facilitated an average of nearly 7,000 unconfirmed ticket-holders get seats over the last four months, data shows
- The HHTs, which are the size of an iPad, have passenger reservation charts
- Instead of going through paper charts like before, ticket checking staff can just browse through these devices for real-time updates on bookings
- If a passenger with a reserved ticket does not turn up or cancels the journey at the last minute, the vacant berth is displayed on the HHT device, which enables the train ticket examiner to allot it to a wait-listed passenger or a reservation against cancellation passenger on board.
