 Railways offers reservation, age relaxation, exemption from physical tests for Agniveers : The Tribune India

Railways offers reservation, age relaxation, exemption from physical tests for Agniveers

Many central ministries, state governments and industry bodies are offering suitable career alternatives to former Agniveers through similar job reservation schemes

Railways offers reservation, age relaxation, exemption from physical tests for Agniveers

Photo for representation. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, May 11

The Railways will provide a cumulative reservation of 15 per cent in non-gazetted posts to Agniveers in direct recruitment under its various departments, and also offer them age relaxation and exemption from fitness tests, sources said Thursday.

A reservation policy for Agniveers is also on the anvil in the Railway Protection Force (RPF), they said.

The reservation provided by the Railways -- 10 per cent in Level 1 and five per cent in Level 2 and above non-gazetted posts—will be in the nature of horizontal reservation as in the case of Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), ex-servicemen and Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs).

The Agniveers will also be given exemption from physical efficiency tests and age relaxations—five years for the first batch of Agniveers and three for the subsequent batches—over and above the existing age limit prescribed for different communities for Level-1, Level-2 and above posts.

The sources said the Railway Board has issued letters to all General Managers asking them to provide these relaxation/facilities in recruitment by Railway Recruiting Agencies (Railway Recruitment Boards/Railway Recruitment Cells) from open market in Pay Level-1 and Pay Level-2 and above non-gazetted posts to those Agniveers who successfully complete four years in the forces.

Under the Agnipath recruitment scheme, which was unveiled by the Centre last year, after the completion of four years, 25 per cent of the recruits will be absorbed in the forces.

Horizontal reservation refers to equal opportunity provided to some categories of beneficiaries such as women, veterans, transgenders, and people with disabilities, cutting through the vertical categories.

Many central ministries, state governments and industry bodies are offering suitable career alternatives to former Agniveers through similar job reservation schemes.

The Agniveers who have successfully completed the service period can apply with documentary proof against Centralised Employment Notifications issued by Railway Recruiting Agencies for recruitment of staff from open market against the non-gazetted pay grades.

The Board’s letter to the GMs said there will be no carry forward of the unfilled vacancies i.e. in case of shortfall, the vacant slots shall be filled from others in the combined merit list.

It also said that Agniveers who have completed their full tenure of four years shall be charged Rs 250 only for applying for open market recruitment conducted by Railway recruiting agencies with a provision for refunding the same to those who actually appear in the written exam.

Level 1 posts examination is conducted for the selection of assistants in various branches of the Railways. The level 2 and above posts include junior clerk-cum-typist, accounts clerk-cum-typist, station managers, junior engineers among other categories.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritsar blast video: SGPC releases CCTV footage, says staffers' prompt action helped crack blast case near Golden Temple; questions Punjab Police 'leniency'

2
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

3
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Saint Kabir School recognition withdrawn

4
Chandigarh

No outing for a week: 36 PGI students face action for skipping PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’

5
Nation

FIR against BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, wife Madhuri Jain, family

6
Punjab

22 schoolchildren in Punjab's Nangal hospitalised as they complain of difficulty in breathing following 'gas leakage'

7
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: 1.1 kg explosive, radical literature seized from 5 arrested; Punjab Police probing motive, foreign links

8
Entertainment

Preity Zinta visits Hateshwari temple with hubby, kids in Shimla's Jubbal; shares glimpses of her 'pahadi swag'

9
Himachal

Over 100 illegal structures along Shimla highway razed in 3 days

10
Nation

Supreme Court refuses to reinstate MVA govt in Maharashtra; raps governor for ordering floor test

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Centre pulls up UT for poor enrolment of special kids
Chandigarh

Centre pulls up Chandigarh for poor enrolment of special kids

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Top News

Pakistan top court says Imran Khan's arrest is illegal: Geo TV

Pakistan Supreme Court declares Imran Khan’s arrest ‘illegal’, orders his immediate release

The court also took note of about 90 to 100 Rangers personne...

Supreme Court refers Sena vs Sena dispute to larger bench

Supreme Court refuses to reinstate MVA govt in Maharashtra; raps governor for ordering floor test

Five-judge constitution bench of SC delivers unanimous verdi...

Delhi-Centre services row: CJI says don't agree with 2019 verdict that Delhi has no power over services

Delhi government has control over services except for public order, police and land, Supreme Court says on Delhi-Centre power row

CJI says don't agree with 2019 judgement that Delhi has no p...

‘No third front as far as I am concerned’: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says BJD will go solo in General election 2024 as he meets PM Modi

‘No third front as far as I am concerned’: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says BJD will go solo in General election 2024 as he meets PM Modi

Remarks came two days after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar met him in...

Delhi government removes Services secretary Ashish More hours after SC verdict

Delhi government removes Services secretary Ashish More hours after SC verdict

Prior to the verdict of the court, the Services department w...


Cities

View All

Amritsar blasts: 1.1 kg explosive, radical literature seized from 5 arrested; Punjab Police probing motive, foreign links

Amritsar blasts: 1.1 kg explosive, radical literature seized from 5 arrested; Punjab Police probing motive, foreign links

Amritsar blast video: SGPC releases CCTV footage, says staffers' prompt action helped crack blast case near Golden Temple; questions Punjab Police 'leniency'

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Operation Vigil: Amritsar Cops take out flag marches, search railway station, mall

Heritage Street: Intensive checking troubles Amritsar hoteliers

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

BJP urges Centre to resume flights from Bathinda

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Master plan provisions to be kept intact: Heritage panel

Master plan provisions to be kept intact: Chandigarh Heritage panel

36 PGI students grounded for skipping ‘Mann ki Baat’

Chandigarh: Saint Kabir School recognition withdrawn

Chandigarh: Teachers press for regular job

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Delhi-Centre services row: CJI says don't agree with 2019 verdict that Delhi has no power over services

Delhi government has control over services except for public order, police and land, Supreme Court says on Delhi-Centre power row

Delhi government removes Services secretary Ashish More hours after SC verdict

AAP hails Supreme Court verdict on Centre-Delhi services row, CM Kejriwal calls verdict 'victory of democracy'

Speed of work in Delhi will increase manifold now, officers who ‘obstructed’ work will face music: Kejriwal after SC verdict

Policy regulating cab aggregators, delivery service providers approved

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Result may go down to the wire

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Result may go down to the wire

Day of commotion, confrontation & car, motorbike chases

‘Whoever wins should get our pension hiked’

Voters' day out

‘Need employment, development in rural areas’

Pedestrian bridges along ROB cry for civic body’s attention

Pedestrian bridges along ROB cry for civic body’s attention

Bus rams into stationary truck on national highway, 15 hurt

Stay on Chamkila's biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh vacated

2 fresh Covid cases in dist

10 hotels sealed for violations