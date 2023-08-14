Rain continues to batter Uttarakhand; several feared buried in landslides, defence building collapses in Maldevta

PTI

Dehradun, August 14

The defence college building in Uttarakhand’s Maldevta collapsed on Monday as torrential rain pounded the state, flooding major rivers and their tributaries and causing landslides along the national highways to Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri shrines, officials said.

Several people are feared to be buried in landslides triggered by heavy rain in the state.

Alaknanda, Mandakini and Ganga rivers were flowing above the danger level at Rudraprayag, Shrinagar and Devprayag, the disaster control room here said.

The Badrinath National Highway is blocked at a number of places due to falling debris.There is also information about one person being buried under the debris near Pipalkoti.

In Chamoli district, a flood-like situation has developed along the banks of a dozen rivers, including Alaknanda and its tributaries Pindar, Nandakini and Birhi.

Pindar’s tributary Pranmati was also flooded due to landslide. Landslides in the upper reaches of Nandakini have caused the water level of the river to increase in the lower areas.

There are reports of loss of lives due to landslides in Pipalkoti town and surrounding areas on Badrinath National Highway.

The River Ganga is flowing at the danger mark in Rishikesh, Junior engineer central water commision Sunny Vishnoi said.

The commission recorded 435 mm of rainfall in Rishikesh on Sunday night.

Heavy rains have also inundated various low lying areas in Rishikesh, including Chandreshwar Nagar and Sheesham Jhari.

The rural areas near Rishikesh have been flooded with the State Disaster Response Force evacuating people to a safer places.

Bangala Nala, Saung and Suswa rivers are also overflowing in the Rishikesh countryside.

Chardham Yatra suspended for 2 days

The Chardham Yatra was on Monday suspended for two days as torrential rain triggered landslides that breached the national highways to Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri shrines, officials said.

The pilgrimage to Chardham—Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath—was suspended for two days in view of the rain and landslides blocking major highways, officials said. PTI

Meanwhile, the IMD has sounded a red alert across the state for Tuesday.

