 Rain continues to batter Uttarakhand; several feared buried in landslides, defence building collapses in Maldevta : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Rain continues to batter Uttarakhand; several feared buried in landslides, defence building collapses in Maldevta

Rain continues to batter Uttarakhand; several feared buried in landslides, defence building collapses in Maldevta

Ganga, Alaknanda, Mandakini flowing above danger mark; Badrinath highway blocked; Chardham Yatra suspended for 2 days; red alert sounded

Rain continues to batter Uttarakhand; several feared buried in landslides, defence building collapses in Maldevta

The Badrinath National Highway is blocked at a number of places. PTI file



PTI

Dehradun, August 14

The defence college building in Uttarakhand’s Maldevta collapsed on Monday as torrential rain pounded the state, flooding major rivers and their tributaries and causing landslides along the national highways to Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri shrines, officials said.

Several people are feared to be buried in landslides triggered by heavy rain in the state.

Alaknanda, Mandakini and Ganga rivers were flowing above the danger level at Rudraprayag, Shrinagar and Devprayag, the disaster control room here said.

The Badrinath National Highway is blocked at a number of places due to falling debris.There is also information about one person being buried under the debris near Pipalkoti.

In Chamoli district, a flood-like situation has developed along the banks of a dozen rivers, including Alaknanda and its tributaries Pindar, Nandakini and Birhi.

Pindar’s tributary Pranmati was also flooded due to landslide. Landslides in the upper reaches of Nandakini have caused the water level of the river to increase in the lower areas.

There are reports of loss of lives due to landslides in Pipalkoti town and surrounding areas on Badrinath National Highway.

The River Ganga is flowing at the danger mark in Rishikesh, Junior engineer central water commision Sunny Vishnoi said.

The commission recorded 435 mm of rainfall in Rishikesh on Sunday night.

Heavy rains have also inundated various low lying areas in Rishikesh, including Chandreshwar Nagar and Sheesham Jhari.

The rural areas near Rishikesh have been flooded with the State Disaster Response Force evacuating people to a safer places.

Bangala Nala, Saung and Suswa rivers are also overflowing in the Rishikesh countryside.

Chardham Yatra suspended for 2 days          

The Chardham Yatra was on Monday suspended for two days as torrential rain triggered landslides that breached the national highways to Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri shrines, officials said.

The pilgrimage to Chardham—Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath—was suspended for two days in view of the rain and landslides blocking major highways, officials said. PTI

Meanwhile, the IMD has sounded a red alert across the state for Tuesday. 

#Badrinath #Hindus #Uttarakhand

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four Bhakra floodgates opened, BBMB authorities allay fears

2
Haryana

Nuh violence: ‘Mahapanchayat’ announces resumption of VHP yatra on August 28, seeks NIA probe

3
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Mahapanchayat calls for NIA probe, wants Nuh district status scrapped

4
Himachal

5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

5
Punjab

Sangrur woman, stranded in Malaysia, to be brought back soon: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau attaches 4 properties of Punjab ex- Deputy Director Rakesh Kumar Singla in tender scam

7
Nation

Sharad Pawar says some trying to persuade him, but will never align with BJP

8
Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

9
Himachal

Rain, landslips ravage Himachal; Shimla, Bilaspur worst-affected

10
Nation

New Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill proposes to do away with IPC provisions on unnatural sex, adultery

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

Top News

29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides

29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides

All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday

9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

CM oversees the rescue operation at the site

7 killed in cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan

7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst

2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst

Landslides following heavy rain in Mandi lead to death and destruction

6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 operatives of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...


Cities

View All

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

BRTS crisis: Despite no revenue, govt bound to pay salaries to employees

Knotty affair: Tilting poles pose a threat in Avtar Avenue

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the spread of conjunctivitis?

‘Government committed to promoting sports culture’

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur admitted to Mansa hospital after taking ill

Sidhu Moosewala's mother admitted to Mansa hospital

Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Chandigarh: Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Staff crunch hits cancer patient care at PGI

Morcha demanding release Sikh prisoners takes out symbolic march in Mohali

Panchkula: Lounge bar raided, 6 hookahs seized

Open house: What should be done to get rid of corrupt police officers?

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

IIT-Delhi drops mid-semester exams to reduce students’ stress

Massive fire at chemical godown in Delhi’s Alipur

Five arrested for fraud

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

I-Day function: ADGP reviews security arrangements in Jalandhar

Tiranga Yatra held to pay homage to martyrs

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ludhiana district all set to get 24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics today

Ward watch: Neglected Karamsar Colony, other areas cry for care

2 robbers facing cases in Punjab, Hry, UP held

Two nabbed with 150 gm of heroin

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

Punjabi varsity to pay Rs 20K to NET-qualified staff at RCs

Thieves make away with Rs 75K as owners sleep

Development works at village inaugurated