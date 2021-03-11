Rain during May surplus in Haryana but deficient in Himachal, Punjab

Current storage level in major reservoirs located in these states is better than last year

Rain during May surplus in Haryana but deficient in Himachal, Punjab

Photo used for representational purposes only.

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, May 23

Pre-monsoon showers that lashed many parts of north India over the past two days has resulted in rains for the month of May being surplus by 30 per cent in Haryana, but remain deficient in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab by 47 per cent and 34 per cent, respectively.

Haryana received 17.5 mm rain from May 1 to May 23 against the long period average of 13.5 mm for this period, according to data released today by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The hill state of Himachal Pradesh received 28.2 mm rain during the aforesaid period against the normal of 53.4 mm, while Punjab received 9.6 mm rain against the normal of 14.6 mm.

The rains, which were accompanied by thunderstorms lightning, dust storms and squalls at some places, have been attributed to a western disturbance lying over north Pakistan and an induced low pressure area above northwest Rajasthan.

During the week, the entire state of Haryana experienced rain. Mewat was the only district in the state where the downpour was below the long period average.

There was noticeable variance in the rainfall distribution in Himachal Pradesh over the past week. The tribal belt of Lahaul and Spiti remained dry, while rains were severely deficient in the upper regions of the state comprising Chamba, Kangra and Kinnaur. The central and southern parts of the state got surplus rains.

In Punjab, four districts – Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Firozepur and Fazilka remained dry during the week while there was no deviation from the long period average in Hoshiarpur district. Rainfall was well above normal in the remaining districts.

Though rains have been deficient in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, the current storage level in major reservoirs located in these states is better than last year, but still lower than the past 10-year average.

According to information released by the Central Water Commission, the combined water level is four per cent below normal in reservoirs at Bhakra and Pong dams in Himachal and 17 per cent below normal at Pong Dam in Punjab.

