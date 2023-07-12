 Rain havoc: Centre releases Rs 7,532 crore to states under SDRF : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Rain havoc: Centre releases Rs 7,532 crore to states under SDRF

Rain havoc: Centre releases Rs 7,532 crore to states under SDRF

Amount to states, including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand and Maharashtra, released as per recommendations of Ministry of Home Affairs

Rain havoc: Centre releases Rs 7,532 crore to states under SDRF

A truck after it got swept away in floodwater following heavy monsoon rains, in Kullu, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, July 12

The finance ministry on Wednesday released Rs 7,532 crore to 22 state governments under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) amid rain causing havoc in the northern parts of the country.

The amount to states, including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand and Maharashtra, has been released as per the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the finance ministry said in a statement.

In the wake of heavy rains across the country, the guidelines have been relaxed and the amount has been released as immediate assistance to states without waiting for the utilisation certificate of the amount provided to the states in the last financial year, it said.

Heavy rains in the last few days have caused havoc in the northern part of the country, including Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand.

The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) has been constituted in each state under Section 48 (1) (a) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The fund is the primary fund available to state governments for responses to notified disasters.

The central government contributes 75 per cent to the SDRF in general states and 90 per cent in Northeast and Himalayan states.

The annual central contribution is released in two equal instalments as per the recommendation of the Finance Commission.

As per the guidelines, the funds are released on receipt of the Utilisation Certificate of the amount released in the earlier instalment and receipt of a report from the state government on the activities undertaken by SDRF.

However, in view of the urgency, these requirements were waived while releasing the funds this time.

The SDRF is to be used only for meeting the expenditure for providing immediate relief to the victims of notified calamities like cyclones, drought, earthquakes, fire, floods, tsunamis, hailstorms, landslides, avalanches, cloud bursts, pest attacks and frost & cold wave, the statement said.

Allocation of SDRF funds to the states is based on multiple factors like past expenditure, area, population and disaster risk index. These factors reflect states’ institutional capacity, risk exposure and hazard and vulnerability.

Based on the 15th Finance Commission recommendations, the central government has allocated Rs 1,28,122.40 crore for SDRF for the years 2021-22 to 2025-26.

Out of this amount, the central government’s share is Rs 98,080.80 crore. It had already released Rs 34,140 crore before the current release.

With the current release, the total amount of central share of SDRF released to the state governments so far has gone up to Rs 42,366 crore.

#Maharashtra

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Mohali residents’ anger spills on to road

2
Haryana

HC notice to Haryana on ‘illegal’ stilt+4 construction

3
Punjab

Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Sangrur district; water level in Badi Nadi in Patiala goes down

4
Chandigarh

Thieves target damaged Kharar house

5
Himachal

BBMB not to release excess water from dams till flood situation in Punjab and Haryana normalises

6
Chandigarh

Traffic restored for all vehicles on Ambala-Chandigarh highway, police issue new advisory

7
Haryana

Stilt+4: In Gurugram, every floor set to have separate water connection

8
Sports

Asia Cup schedule finalised, India not going to Pakistan: BCCI

9
Punjab

Patiala: Royal family performs ritual to 'pacify' Badi Nadi

10
Chandigarh

Kharar housing societies at receiving end

Don't Miss

View All
6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Top News

Rain havoc: Death toll reaches 18 in Punjab, Haryana; 10,000 people shifted from waterlogged areas in Punjab

Rain havoc: Death toll reaches 18 in Punjab, Haryana; 10,000 people shifted from waterlogged areas in Punjab

Weather remained clear at most places in the region on Wedne...

Rain havoc: Centre releases Rs 7,532 crore to states under SDRF

Rain havoc: Centre releases Rs 7,532 crore to states under SDRF

Amount to states, including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttra...

Water being released to Haryana from Himachal reduced, will take some time for water level in Yamuna River to recede: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Evacuate immediately, Kejriwal urges people in low-lying areas as Yamuna swells to record level

Thousands of people have been shifted to safer areas as wate...

Bhakra Dam to release additional 16,000 cusecs of water on Thursday

BBMB not to release excess water from dams till flood situation in Punjab and Haryana normalises

Punjab objects to the release of additional water, pointing ...

Breach in Ghaggar causes floods in Moonak area of Punjab’s Sangrur

Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Sangrur district; water level in Badi Nadi in Patiala goes down

In Jalandhar, the breach in the Dhussi bundh widens


Cities

View All

Flood threat ruled out as water level recedes in Ravi

Flood threat ruled out as water level recedes in Ravi

Rainwater, slush at Vallah mandi an invitation to vector-borne diseases

After langar, SGPC offers free medical aid to flood victims

Railways gets quarters vacated from six illegal occupants

3 members of Bhagwanpuria gang arrested from Mathura

Traffic restored on Ambala-Chandigarh highway, police issue new advisory

Traffic restored for all vehicles on Ambala-Chandigarh highway, police issue new advisory

2 dead, 1 missing as car falls into rivulet in Mohali

Mohali residents’ anger spills on to road

22 relief centres set up in Mohali district

Panchkula: Snarl-ups on Housing Board light stretch

Water being released to Haryana from Himachal reduced, will take some time for water level in Yamuna River to recede: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Evacuate immediately, Kejriwal urges people in low-lying areas as Yamuna swells to record level

Delhi: Waterlogging on parts of Ring Road leads to heavy traffic congestion

As raging Yamuna swells to record level, Delhi CM Kejriwal calls emergency meeting

Kejriwal seeks Centre’s intervention as Yamuna swells, says flood won’t send good message to world

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi High Court refuses to condone nearly 28-year delay in challenging acquittal

14 villages of Sultanpur Lodhi also inundated

14 villages of Sultanpur Lodhi also inundated

Two breaches in dhussi bundh, 15 villages in Shahkot submerged

Poisonous gas kills 3 in Nawanshahr

Crops on 5,500 hectares destroyed in Lohian block

Kalia Colony residents build bundh along Kala Sanghian drain

Swollen Buddha Nullah wreaks havoc

Swollen Buddha Nullah wreaks havoc

Sutlej water level decreases slightly, residents still keep vigil

15-year-old boy feared drowned

Five Dakha youths went missing in HP traced near Kullu

People suffer as over 50 villages inundated

Patiala villagers gherao MLA over discharge of rainwater in their village

Patiala villagers gherao MLA over discharge of rainwater in their village

Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Sangrur district; water level in Badi Nadi in Patiala goes down

As rescue operations continue in Patiala district, Army plays major role

Ministers visit areas affected by floods in Patiala

Patiala villages still waterlogged, rescue ops gather pace