Damaged regulator makes Yamuna water in Delhi flow back towards city; red alert issued in Faridabad

PTI

New Delhi, July 14

Following heavy rain in its upper catchment areas, the Yamuna has been flowing above the danger mark in Delhi for the past five days.

#WATCH | Latest visuals from Shanti Van area of Delhi; people face problems due to water-logging situation.



Several areas of the city are reeling under flood and water-logging as the water level of river Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall and the release of water… pic.twitter.com/5XmKxYSk7r — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

As the overflowing Yamuna disrupted daily life in parts of the national capital, a regulator of the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department suffered damage near the Indraprastha bus stand and the WHO Building on Drain No 12, exacerbating the already dire situation.

#WATCH | Flood situation in Delhi: Waterlogging continues near Rajghat due to rise in water level in Yamuna river following heavy rains. pic.twitter.com/SPoYGtIhBi — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

The compromised regulator allowed the Yamuna water to flow back towards the city, intensifying the challenges faced by residents.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal swiftly took action, directing immediate reinforcements to be dispatched to the site, according to a statement.

The Cyclone Warning Centre has issued a red alert for the Yamuna in Faridabad. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light showers in Delhi on Friday. A yellow alert has been issued for Saturday in the national capital.

Over the past three days, the ferocious river turned roads into streams, parks into watery labyrinths, and homes and shelters into submerged realms, severely disrupting daily life in the national capital.

The water level, however, stabilised after reaching 208.62 metres, smashing the all-time record set 45 years ago by a significant margin.

As water from the Yamuna inundated more areas of Delhi and rescue efforts intensified, the city stared at a drinking water shortage.

The Delhi government said the inundation of a pump house at Wazirabad impeded operations at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants, leading to a 25 per cent drop in water supply.

Central Water Commission Director Sharad Chandra said the rate of water flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana dropped to 80,000 cusecs at 4 pm.

"The water level has stabilised ... It is expected to drop to 208.45 metres by 3.00 am on Friday," he told PTI.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday directed that non-essential government offices, schools and colleges be closed till Sunday.

The city government has banned the entry of heavy goods vehicles, barring those carrying essential items, into the city from the four borders, including Singhu.

#Faridabad