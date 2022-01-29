Raj Kundra’s new Instagram profile gets a makeover. Here is his first post

Chandigarh, January 29
Raj Kundra’s Instagram profile has been given a makeover to promote his new eatery.
Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra was once quite active on Instagram until he was arrest in a pornography case. The businessman was arrested in the case in July and was released after almost two months. Post his release, Kundra had kept a low-profile and deleted his accounts on November 1, 2021 after he was out on bail.
The businessman again now resurfaced on Instagram on January 15. His verified Instagram account had zero posts and he only followed one account – that of his restaurant Bastian. Now, Raj Kundra’s Instagram profile has been given a makeover to promote his new eatery. His profile is now changed to Binge By Bastian, promoting a new outlet of a chain of restaurants co-owned by the couple.
“Modern American & South American bar & bistro by @bastianmumbai - Coming Soon!” the profile description read.
