Rajasthan Assembly polls: BJP’s three-day national office-bearers' meeting starts on Thursday

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, May 18

Close on the heels of top Congress leaders going into a huddle in Udaipur, a high-level BJP national office-bearers' meeting is beginning in poll-bound Rajasthan from Thursday.

The three-day meeting in Jaipur is aimed at strengthening the organisation ahead of Assembly polls in several states, including Rajasthan which is currently ruled by the Congress.

According to sources, the BJP’s top leadership will discuss the action plan for poll-bound states and the 2024 General election.

The Central leadership is expected to convey to the leaders of deeply-divided unit of Rajasthan about the decision to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi the central plank in the upcoming Assembly polls. It has communicated to Rajasthan leaders to work together and end infighting and factionalism, say sources.

Meanwhile, the agenda includes BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda’s meeting with party’s general secretaries on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the national executive on May 20.

On agenda are the plans for a grand celebration on the competition of eight years of the Narendra Modi Government. It includes an analysis of the party’s performance in the past three months and a discussion on all events/incidents in the country, including those of communal violence, they add.

Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana are scheduled to go to Assembly polls next year.