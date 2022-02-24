Rajasthan BJP MLAs to return iPhones 13, Gehlot's post-budget surprise gift to all lawmakers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 24

Hours after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot gifted iPhone 13 to all state MLAs after presenting the budget for the year 2022-23, the BJP announced that its lawmakers would be returning the mobiles.

Announcing the decision on Twitter after a meeting of the BJP parliamentary party in Rajasthan, state unit chief Satish Poonia said, "After a discussion with leader of opposition in the state assembly Ghulab Chand Kataria and deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, it has been decided that in the wake of the financial burden exerted on the state exchequer, all BJP MLAs will return the iPhones gifted by the Congress-ruled Rajasthan government."

The Gehlot government in a surprise gifted Apple iPhone 13 with a digital copy of the budget to all its 200 MLAs in a kit.

The cost of the iPhone 13 ranges from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

