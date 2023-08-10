Rajasthan: Body of 16-year old girl found in well; locals allege rape, murder by school teacher

PTI

Jaipur, August 10

The body of a 16-year-old girl was found in a well in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan on Thursday, with locals alleging that she was raped and later murdered by her school teacher, police said.

A case of rape and murder has been registered against the accused at the Bonli police station, they added.

After the girl, a Class 12 student of a government school, went missing on August 8, her father lodged a complaint against her school teacher Ramratan Meena for abducting her, Bonli Circle officer of Bonli Meena said.

After the recovery of the body on Thursday, the relatives of the girl and local villagers staged a protest placing the dead body in the school playground, the police said.

They demanded compensation, removal of the entire school staff, investigation by senior police officers and immediate arrest of the accused, they added.

The post-mortem of the dead body could not be conducted due to the protest, the police said.

The accused teacher Ramratan Meena has been detained and is being interrogated, the CO said, adding that he has been suspended by the school.

All the male staff of the school have also been removed, the CO said.

Attacking the government over the incident, Rajendra Rathore, Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, said the crime against women has increased in the state under Congress rule.

“The safety of women has become the biggest question today under Congress rule. Another girl was raped and murdered in Sawai Madhopur. This incident of throwing the dead body into the well is shameful to humanity. This incident is also a question mark on the law and order of the state,” he said.

Slamming the government's launch of the 'Indira Gandhi Smartphone' scheme for women on Thursday, Rathore said girls and women in the state need justice instead of smartphones.

The opposition has already been slamming the state government over the past week after the alleged gang rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on August 2. Police have arrested four people, including the main accused, and detained a minor in connection with the case.

#Rajasthan