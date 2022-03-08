Rajasthan bride protests outside groom's house after he skips his wedding

Jaipur, March 8
A young woman who was to be married to an Army man last week has been sitting in protest outside the residence of her would-be in-laws after her groom didn’t show up at the wedding venue.
The woman was to be married to Arun Kumar on March 4 but her groom’s ‘barat’ (wedding party) didn’t show up, prompting her father to lodge a case of cheating and breach of trust against the groom's father.
The woman resorted to a sit-in protest outside the groom’s house at Prince Nagar, Bhartapur's Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said.
Arun Kumar’s father has been arrested in the case. The groom in question meanwhile got himself admitted to a military hospital in Mathura, Singh said, adding that they were waiting to be released from the hospital.
