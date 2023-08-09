Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announces additional 6 pc quota for most backward among OBCs

New Delhi, August 9
Ahead of the assembly elections in the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced giving 6 per cent additional reservation for the most backward among the Other Backward Classes of Rajasthan.
“In addition to 21 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in Rajasthan, six per cent additional reservation will also be given now, which will be reserved for the most backward castes of the OBC category,” Gehlot today said in a tweet.
