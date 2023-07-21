Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot sacks minister Rejendra Gudha who questioned own govt record on women’s safety

New Delhi, July 21

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Friday night sacked Minister of State for Sainik Kalyan (Independent Charge), Home Guard and Civil Defence, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Rejendra Gudha hours after the latter, speaking in the state Assembly, questioned his own government’s track record on women’s safety.

“Rajendra Gudha has been terminated from the post of Minister of State,” official sources said.

Earlier today, Gudha had said, “The way we have failed to provide security to women in Rajasthan and atrocities against women have risen, we should introspect rather than raise the Manipur issue.”

Union Minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Shekhawat welcomed Gudha’s remarks saying, “At least someone showed the courage to speak the truth.”

