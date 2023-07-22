Rajasthan criminalises protest with bodies

New Delhi: The Rajasthan Assembly has passed a Bill criminalising display of bodies for agitations. The Bill was passed by a voice vote in the Rajasthan Assembly on Thursday and was piloted by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal.
