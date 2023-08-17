Rajasthan govt to take suggestions from 1 crore residents of state for 'Mission 2030'

Chandigarh, August 17
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that the state government with its efficient financial management has benefited every person with the public welfare schemes.
He said that now, the state government had set a target of ‘Mission 2030’ to bring Rajasthan among the leading states of the country. Suggestions would be taken from one crore residents of the state, including economists, authors, journalists, students, government employees, advocates, farmers, labourers, women, youth, intellectuals and sportspersons, for the Mission 2030 by launching a campaign, he added.
The state government would release the vision document of Mission 2030 by incorporating these suggestions, the CM said.
Gehlot was addressing the state-level function organised on Independence Day at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab floods: Army, NDRF teams rescue 300 people from Kapurthala villages; 5,500 sent to relief camps in Hoshiarpur; situation grim in Rupnagar district
CM Bhagwant Mann tours flood-hit areas of Hoshiarpur distric...
Green tribunal had flagged Shimla’s vulnerability to natural disasters
A Supreme Court Bench led by Justice BR Gavai likely to exam...
Punjab inks two agreements to buy 1,200 MW solar power from SJVN
CM Bhagwant Mann said free electricity to all farmers will c...
BJP names 39 candidates for Madhya Pradesh, 21 for Chhattisgarh Assembly polls
Sitting MP Vijay Baghel to take on Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh B...
JKLF leader Yasin Malik’s wife included in Pakistan caretaker PM’s cabinet
Mishaal Hussain Malik appointed as Pakistan’s Minister for H...