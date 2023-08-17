Rajasthan govt to take suggestions from 1 crore residents of state for 'Mission 2030'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 17

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that the state government with its efficient financial management has benefited every person with the public welfare schemes.

He said that now, the state government had set a target of ‘Mission 2030’ to bring Rajasthan among the leading states of the country. Suggestions would be taken from one crore residents of the state, including economists, authors, journalists, students, government employees, advocates, farmers, labourers, women, youth, intellectuals and sportspersons, for the Mission 2030 by launching a campaign, he added.

The state government would release the vision document of Mission 2030 by incorporating these suggestions, the CM said.

Gehlot was addressing the state-level function organised on Independence Day at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday.

