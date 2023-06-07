Rajasthan: Man abducts woman, forcibly marries her by carrying her in his arms around a small fire; video goes viral

Jaipur, June 7
A man allegedly abducted and forcibly married a 23-year-old woman in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district after her family called off their engagement, police said on Wednesday.
Three people, including main accused Pushpendra Singh (29), have been arrested and one person has been detained in connection with the incident, a purported video of which went viral on social media, according to police.
Sharing the video of the incident on Twitter, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal urged Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to take action in the matter.
"This video is said to be from Jaisalmer. According to reports, a woman was kidnapped in public view and forcibly married at a deserted place (by the accused). This is a very shocking and frightening incident. Ashok Gehlot ji, investigate the matter and take action," she said.
मीडिया द्वारा ये वीडियो जैसलमेर का बताया जा रहा है। रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार एक लड़की को सरेआम किडनैप करके एक बंजर वीराने में आग जलाकर उसके साथ ज़बरदस्ती शादी कर ली। ये बेहद चौंकाने वाली और डराने वाली घटना है। @AshokGehlot51 जी मामले की जाँच कर कार्यवाही करें। pic.twitter.com/mZee4oJgSy— Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) June 6, 2023
In the video, the accused is purportedly seen circling a small fire while carrying the woman in his arms.
Nachna Circle Officer (Additional Charge) Kailash Vishnoi said the woman, a resident of Sankhala village, was engaged to Singh but later her family called off the engagement.
On June 1, Singh abducted the woman and forcibly married her. On a complaint lodged by the woman's family, a case was registered against eight people. The woman was rescued on the evening of June 1 and handed over to her family, he said.
Three accused, including Singh, have been arrested and one has been detained. Teams have been formed to trace the remaining four accused, Vishnoi said.
कुख्यात कांग्रेस कुशासन में जंगलराज कायम!— Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) June 6, 2023
जैसलमेर में युवती का सरेआम अपहरण कर बंजर वीराने में उसके साथ जबरदस्ती शादी कर ली जाती है। ना कोई पुलिस आई, ना गिरफ्तारी हुई? सत्ता के संरक्षण में ऐसी घटनाओं से राजस्थान शर्मसार है! इन सब पर कब लगाम लगेगी ? कब तक हमारी बहन-बेटियां डर के… https://t.co/aIecGx7e6L pic.twitter.com/4h3omNXgOl
Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also condemned the incident on social media.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wrestlers suspend protest till June 15 after meeting sports minister Anurag Thakur, say movement not over yet
WFI elections to be held by June 30, says sports minister; D...
Paddy MSP up by Rs 143 to Rs 2,183/quintal for 2023-24; Kharif crops' MSP sees up to 10.35 per cent hike
The highest increase is in moong MSP, which will be Rs 8,558...
BKU (Charuni) activists sit on dharna in Haryana's Shahabad against arrest of union leaders
Gurnam Singh Charuni and several other union leaders were ar...
Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva shot dead on Lucknow court premises
Jeeva, an alleged aide of gangster-politican Mukhtar Ansari,...
Acclaimed Gujarat cardiologist, who successfully performed 16,000 heart surgeries, dies of cardiac attack at 41
Dr Gaurav Gandhi was associated with ‘Halt Heart Attacks’ ca...