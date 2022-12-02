Rajasthan man gets wife killed in 'road accident' to get Rs 2 crore insurance money

ANI

Jaipur, December 2

A man got his wife killed by allegedly hiring a history sheeter so that he could avail of an insurance amount of Rs 1.9 crore, police said.

On October 5, the deceased Shalu with her cousin Raju was on her way to a temple on a motorcycle at the request of her husband, Mahesh Chand, at around 4.45am when an SUV hit their vehicle.

While the woman died on the spot, her cousin succumbed to injuries during treatment, police said here on Thursday.

"It seemed to be a road accident. However, the probe revealed that Chand had conspired to kill his wife for insurance money," DCP Jaipur West Vandita Rana said.

Rana said the case turned out to be a cold-blooded murder.

"The accident was planned and plotted by Mahesh, the husband of Shalu," DCP Rana said.

According to the police, the two got married in 2015 but were staying separately.

"Shalu filed a case against Mahesh once. He got closer to Shalu again, and later got her insurance done,” Rana said.

Mahesh convinced Shalu that he had made a wish and to get it fulfilled she had to visit a particular temple 11 times on a motorcycle.

On October 5, when Shalu and Raju were on their way to the temple, Rathore along with three others chased them in an SUV and hit their motorcycle, police said, adding that Mahesh was on another motorcycle following the SUV.

"Four accused have been arrested so far and two are still on the run," the DCP added.

#Rajasthan