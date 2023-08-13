Rajasthan man kills wife, son after argument over household chores; attempts suicide

Jaipur, August 13
A man hacked his wife and teenage son to death with an axe over a domestic issue before attempting suicide in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district on Sunday, police said.
The incident took place in Padampur town, they said.
Jaspal Singh (40) had an argument with his wife Rupinder (38) over household chores and killed her and their son Harmeet (14) with an axe in a fit of rage.
Later, Singh tried to commit suicide by consuming pesticide, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sudha Palawat said.
Singh was admitted to a local hospital in critical condition while the bodies of his wife and son have been kept in a mortuary for post-mortem examination, she said.
Forensic experts have collected samples from the crime spot and a case of murder has been registered against the accused, the DSP said.
