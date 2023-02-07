Rajasthan: Man thrashed, forced to drink urine for trying to meet girl; six detained in Jalore

Jodhpur, February 7
A group of villagers in Rajasthan's Jalore district allegedly caught a man who had come to visit a girl, tied him to a tree, thrashed him and poured urine into his mouth, police said on Tuesday.
They have detained six people after a video of the assault surfaced on social media. They also slapped a case against the man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
According to the police, the victim had allegedly come to meet a girl in a nearby village on Sunday night. He was caught and beaten up brutally after being tied to a tree by the villagers and family members of the girl.
On receiving information, the family members of the man also reached the spot and pleaded the mob to spare him. But the villagers poured urine into his mouth before letting him off with a warning, they said.
SP (Jalore) Harshvardhan Agarwalla said a video of the incident went viral on Monday.
"Though nobody came forward to file an FIR, we have identified and contacted the victim and took an FIR from him," said Agarwalla.
Six persons in connection with the incident have been detained, he said.
The girl he had gone to meet has also filed a complaint against him under the POCSO Act, Agarwalla said, adding that further investigation will be initiated after her statement is recorded.
