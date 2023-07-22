Rajasthan minister sacked over remarks on women’s safety

New Delhi, July 21
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday night sacked Minister of State (Independent Charge) Rajendra Gudha hours after the latter, speaking in the state Assembly, questioned his own government’s track record on women’s safety. “Services of Minister of State Rajendra Gudha have been terminated,” official sources said.
Earlier, Gudha had said, “The way we have failed to provide security to women in Rajasthan and atrocities against women have risen, we should introspect rather than raise Manipur issue.”
Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat welcomed Gudha’s remarks saying, “At least someone showed the courage to speak the truth.”
