Rajasthan minister’s makes a slip, congratulates ‘passengers’ on Chandrayaan mission

Jaipur, August 23
In a goof-up, a Rajasthan minister on Wednesday congratulated “passengers” he suggested were taking part in the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the moon.
Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna made the slip hours before the touchdown by Chandrayaan’s lander on the lunar surface – an unmanned landing eagerly anticipated across the country.
“If we are successful and make a safe landing, I salute the passengers,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event here. “Our country has taken a step further in science and space research. I congratulate the countrymen for this.”
Chandrayaan-3 made a successful soft-landing on the moon Wednesday evening, making India only the fourth country to do so and first to reach its uncharted south pole.
Special prayers were held in different parts of the country for the mission’s success. During the final minutes of the landing, people remained glued to their screens to watch the scene unfolding at ISRO’s mission control room.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of ‘flat’ landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown
Image captured by Landing Imager Camera shows portion of la...
India on moon: Here’s what happens next after Vikram lander makes historic touchdown
Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module comprises lander (Vikram) and ...
We have witnessed new flight of new India: PM Modi on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3
Says this sounds the bugle for a developed India
Chak de India: Bhagwant Mann, Khattar, Sukhu react after Chandrayaan's moon landing
Politicians took to Twitter as Chandrayaan-3 made to the moo...
Chandrayaan-3 success: Work of a generation of ISRO's leadership and scientists, says its chief Somanath
Says this is an incremental progress and definitely a huge o...