Rajasthan Police book BJP leader, three others for raping woman

Jodhpur (Rajasthan), August 27
Police in Rajasthan’s Pali have booked a local BJP leader and three others for allegedly raping a woman and molesting her teenage daughter, officials said on Sunday.
The police have conducted a medical examination of the survivors and initiated an investigation.
Circle Officer (Sojat City) Mrityunjay Mishra said a woman lodged a complaint of rape and molestation against Mohanlal Jat and three others, including two women.
Jat is a local level BJP leader.
“She met Jat a month ago regarding a deal for a plot on a residential project,” the officer said, citing her complaint.
She alleged that Jat along with one Mahesh Chandak raped her and molested her teenage daughter. Two women were also allegedly involved.
He claimed that he learnt about the case from the police and will cooperate with them in the investigation.
