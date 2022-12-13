Rajasthan Police detain woman declared dead 7 years ago as two accused of her murder undergo imprisonment

Dausa, December 13
Mehandipur Balaji police on Saturday detained the same woman who was declared dead seven years ago while two accused of her murder served imprisonment.
The victims tipped the Mehandipur Balaji police about the whereabouts of the woman.
"The victim Sonu said that in 2015 he had a court marriage with a woman named Aarti. After marriage, Aarti demanded to get the land in her name along with the money. On expressing his inability, the woman left the house after 8 days and disappeared somewhere. After this, he searched for but she was nowhere to be found," said Police Station Officer Mehandipur Balaji Ajit Singh Badsera.
Meanwhile, the UP police found the dead body of an abandoned woman in the Magorra canal of Mathura. When the post-mortem of the woman was not done, the police got her cremated.
"After 6 months, when the woman's father reached the police to investigate his missing daughter, the police showed him the photo and clothes of the dead woman. During this, Surajprasad the woman's father identified her as his daughter Aarti. Suraj Prasad Gupta accused Sonu Saini and Gopal Saini, residents of Mehandipur Balaji, of killing his daughter," said Balaji Ajit Singh Badsera.
The two accused are out on bail and are hopeful of getting justice.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...