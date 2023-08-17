Rajasthan to become leading state by 2030, CM Ashok Gehlot says on Independence Day

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 17

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addressed the state-level function at Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on Independence Day on Tuesday.

The CM talked about how people were getting benefited from the welfare schemes in the state.

He said it is the state government’s target to make Rajasthan the leading and best state in the country by 2030, in which the contribution of all sectors of society is important.

According to the CM, Rajasthan is the only state in the country to fix minimum income to every family.

Gehlot also made some announcements in the interest of the state.

The first of these was that the Ramgarh Dam in Jaipur would be filled with water from Isarda Dam under Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project.

He said the cash given to those who carried the needy to the hospital in time had been increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

Also, in the first phase of the Indira Gandhi Smartphone Scheme, 40 lakh girls and women are being given smartphones, and around 1 crore women will get phones in the second phase.

