 Rajasthan: what is happening in BJP and Congress : The Tribune India

EXPLAINER

Rajasthan: what is happening in BJP and Congress

Parties’ strategy will depend upon May 13 results from Karnataka

Rajasthan: what is happening in BJP and Congress

Ashok Gehlot. File photo



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, May 10  

As Karnataka today voted to elect its next government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Rajasthan—the state due for Assembly

election in India along with Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh this year.

Modi offered prayers at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, visited the Shantivan complex of Brahma Kumaris and laid the foundation stone of various infrastructure projects.

He was received at the Udaipur airport by Congress Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who on Tuesday again became the focus of a very public outburst from bête noire Sachin Pilot, perhaps the fourth time since 2018.

On Tuesday, Pilot re-sharpened attack against Gehlot for alleged inaction over corruption and announced a five-day “Jan Sangharsh Yatra” to raise people’s issues. The former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan also claimed that Gehlot’s leader was not Sonia Gandhi but BJP leader Vasundhara Raje.

The statement came a day after Gehlot claimed he survived the 2020 revolt by some Congress MLAs because BJP leaders like Raje and Kailash Meghwal refused to support a conspiracy to topple an elected government through money power.

The buzz also is that Raje “blocked” Pilot’s entry into the BJP. 

While the veracity of this assumption is debatable, Raje has given it back to Pilot over his allegations of collusion with Gehlot.

Parties to decide strategy after May 13

Observers say not just Congress but leaders in the BJP are also involved in a fierce turf war in the state.

Currently, the Congress is in power in Rajasthan—a state known for binary politics with BJP and Congress changing hands almost every five years. Rajasthan’s power corridors continue to be abuzz with “understanding” between Gehlot and Raje to maintain the five-year balance. 

The mix of royalty and caste combinations add to the complexities of politics of the desert state. 

It is one of the reasons why Raje continues to be a power to reckon with despite attempts by the state leaders to dislodge her.

Observers say the BJP may eventually contest the upcoming polls in Rajasthan in PM Modi’s name to avoid any conflict but the results of the Karnataka polls will decide the party’s strategy for the upcoming election.

If the Congress does well, better than what the BJP would like it to, the saffron party may be forced to opt for Raje, a mass leader and crowd puller. 

BJP’s Rajasthan dilemma

The state BJP is divided into factions like Raje and former state president Satish Poonia, who is said to be backed by the RSS. 

It is due to their infighting that the BJP has not been able to launch any substantial ante against the Gehlot government, the observers say.

While Raje is a popular royal face, Poonia too belongs to the powerful Jat community with influence in many of the 200 Assembly seats in the state. 

He was anointed the state chief after the BJP lost the 2018 elections under Raje.

In order to balance the political equations, the saffron party recently named Lok Sabha MP CP Joshi as its new president in the state. The appointment of a Brahmin is said to be aimed at wooing his community—a crucial vote base—and also to ensure a balance between the other two majors, Jats and Rajputs.

The tussle for power within the state BJP is well known and sources claim that PM Modi and and Amit Shah actually prefer Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, a Rajput. However, it may not be easy to sideline Poonia or Raje.

Meanwhile, there seem to be others in the race like Gulab Chand Kataria.  

Congress and BJP leaders claim there is no place for a third front or a third political party in Rajasthan. It remains to be seen whether AAP manages to change that this time.

 

#BJP #Congress #karnataka #KarnatakaElections #Rajasthan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Unprecedented scenes after Imran Khan's arrest; supporters storm Pak Army HQs in Rawalpindi, Corps Commander's house in Lahore

2
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants bail to TV reporter Bhawana Kishore, two others

3
Nation

NCB officer involved in Aryan Khan drugs case sacked from service in separate matter

4
Haryana

HC notice to Haryana on plea seeking directions to declare posts occupied by 31 IPS officers as unauthorised

5
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana HC extends interim bail of TV journalist Bhawana Kishore; 2 others get relief

6
Punjab

Jalandhar byelection LIVE updates: Baba Bakala AAP MLA Dalbir Singh Tong arrested for being present at polling booth after Congress MLA files FIR

7
Punjab

Punjab Police launches ‘operation vigil’ across state against anti-social elements

8
Nation

Ahead of G20 meet in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit employees seek refuge in Jammu

9
Himachal

Snowfall: 3,000 stranded near Atal Tunnel rescued

10
Entertainment

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra set to get engaged; check date here

Don't Miss

View All
Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Top News

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll LIVE updates: After Sangrur loss, litmus test for AAP govt in Punjab

Jalandhar byelection LIVE updates: Baba Bakala AAP MLA Dalbir Singh Tong arrested for being present at polling booth after Congress MLA files FIR

In four-cornered contest, AAP, Congress, BJP and SAD vying t...

AAP rejects charges of wrongdoing in Jalandhar bypoll, says Cong, Akali leaders making false accusations

AAP rejects charges of wrongdoing in Jalandhar bypoll, says Cong, Akali leaders making false accusations

Jalandhar bypoll: Congress, Akali leaders jointly ‘catch’ AAP outsiders functioning illegally as booth agents

Jalandhar bypoll: Congress, Akali leaders jointly ‘catch’ AAP outsiders functioning illegally as booth agents

Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE updates: Voting on, stakes high for BJP, Congress

Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates: Congress, JDS supporters clash; complaints filed

All three major political parties in the state -- BJP, Congr...

Imran Khan's Wednesday hearing to take place at location of his custody, say police

Imran Khan’s supporters plan march to capital to protest against his arrest

Khan will not be brought to court and his scheduled hearing ...


Cities

View All

NSG team in Amritsar to probe twin blasts, collects samples

NSG team in Amritsar to probe twin blasts, collects samples

Arhtiyas upset over poor lifting

VB arrests Amritsar ASI for taking Rs 5K bribe

Accountant murder case solved, 2 held

Amritsar MC not utilising cow cess money for upkeep of stray cattle

Weeklong protest by SKM from tomorrow

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Sec 63 allottees can convert 2,100 CHB flats to freehold

Sector 63 allottees can convert 2,100 CHB flats to freehold

Chandigarh MC meet on May 13 for nod to new waste plant

Lalru: Supervisor’s remains found in kiln furnace

Table tops at 4 places in Chandigarh not as per IRC code

Chandigarh Sports Policy draft: Proposal to introduce Administrator’s Award

Delhi court seeks status report from police on sexual harassment case against WFI chief

Delhi court seeks status report from police on sexual harassment case against WFI chief

Help revive Sahibi river, NGT tells Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi

Aftab charged with murder, disappearance of evidence

DU to send notice to Rahul over his visit

Fire at Army hospital in Delhi

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll LIVE updates: After Sangrur loss, litmus test for AAP govt in Punjab

Jalandhar byelection LIVE updates: Baba Bakala AAP MLA Dalbir Singh Tong arrested for being present at polling booth after Congress MLA files FIR

Jalandhar bypoll: Congress, Akali leaders jointly ‘catch’ AAP outsiders functioning illegally as booth agents

AAP rejects charges of wrongdoing in Jalandhar bypoll, says Cong, Akali leaders making false accusations

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: All set for free & fair poll

‘Operation Vigil’: Police launch extensive checking drive in Ludhiana

‘Operation Vigil’: Police launch extensive checking drive in Ludhiana

After ex-shuttlers raise issue, another synthetic mat laid

Three booked in ‘gangster’ Sukha murder case

Wrong parking most rampant violation in Ludhiana, reveals data

LIT to pass Rs 283.48-cr annual budget

Patiala MC razes illegal buildings

Patiala MC razes illegal buildings

Seven food samples collected for testing

Patiala: Vigil up, public places with high footfall on police radar

Class IX girl brings laurels

DAV students remember Tagore on anniv