Rajasthan woman leaves her husband and kids; elopes to Kuwait with another man

Jaipur, August 16
Close on the heels of Rajasthan woman Anju leaving her husband and children and going to Pakistan, Deepika, a mother of two, from Dungarpur in Rajasthan, has reportedly eloped with her male friend to Kuwait.
The family came to know of this after a photograph of the woman in a burqa was shared on social media.
Patidar Samaj and Hindu organisations have demanded strict action as they handed over a memorandum to the deputy commissioner and SP.
Chitri (Dungarpur) police station officer Govind Singh said: “Mukesh Patidar had lodged a missing complaint for his wife Deepika (35) on July 15. Mukesh told the police that he had been married for 14 years and they had a 13-year-old daughter and an eight-year-old son. He works in Mumbai. On July 10, his wife went to Gujarat citing ill health. She often would visit a religious place saying she was ill. On August 11, he was told that she had been admitted to a hospital.”
Mukesh told police that on August 12, he repeatedly spoke to Deepika and she told him that she was admitted to a hospital.
Following this, Mukesh left Mumbai for Dungarpur. Meanwhile, Deepika’s photograph in a burqa with a young man went viral. The youth seen with Deepika in the photograph was a resident of Navanagar, Himmatnagar, Gujarat.
Mukesh alleged, “The man brainwashed my wife before taking her away. Deepika has been converted by taking her to Kuwait.”
