 Rajesh Malhotra assumes charge as Principal Director-General, Press Information Bureau : The Tribune India

Rajesh Malhotra assumes charge as Principal Director-General, Press Information Bureau

Malhotra, a 1989-batch IIS officer, succeeds Satyendra Prakash

Rajesh Malhotra assumes charge as Principal Director-General, Press Information Bureau

New Principal Director-General of the Press Information Bureau Rajesh Malhotra attends a phone call after taking charge of the office, in New Delhi on March 1, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, March 1

Senior Indian Information Service officer Rajesh Malhotra on Wednesday assumed charge as the Principal Director-General of the Press Information Bureau, who also functions as the principal spokesperson of the Government of India.

Malhotra, a 1989-batch IIS officer, succeeded Satyendra Prakash who superannuated on Tuesday.

He has over 32 years of operational experience in planning and implementation of media and communication strategies for various central government ministries, including finance, corporate affairs, agriculture, power, coal, mines, communications and IT, textiles, labour, new and renewable energy.

Malhotra was elevated to a higher grade of Indian Information Service (IIS) in June last year and appointed as the Principal Director General of the Central Bureau of Communication. He continued to look after the publicity of the Ministry of Finance in the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

He also had a long stint with the Election Commission and has the experience of planning and implementing media and communication strategies during the six general elections to the Lok Sabha, elections for the President and Vice-President of India.

He has worked closely with 12 chief election commissioners during his 21-year stint with the poll panel.

Malhotra holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from IMT, Ghaziabad, and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Media Laws from NALSAR, Hyderabad.

He is also a fellow of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and holds a degree in law.

As a spokesperson, Malhotra has the experience of successfully establishing ‘two-way’ communication channels between the government and the media.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia resigns after SC refuses to entertain his petition

2
Punjab

Amritsar Commissioner of Police among 18 officers shifted by Punjab govt

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann thanks Supreme Court for 'historic' decision

4
Nation

Delhi turns into diplomatic hub as G20 foreign ministers start arriving

5
Nation

SC dismisses Manish Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest in alleged 'liquor scam', asks him to approach Delhi High Court

6
Trending

Watch: Video of 2 Gurugram men pilfering flower pots decorated for G20 conference goes viral, FIR registered

7
Punjab

Army personnel injured after being pushed from moving train for resisting snatching bid in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

8
Delhi

'Not me, but you are target', Manish Sisodia writes in resignation letter to Delhi CM Kejriwal

9
Punjab

Governor duty-bound to act on Cabinet advice: SC; Punjab session from March 3

10
Chandigarh

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

Don't Miss

View All
Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Top News

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly raises BBC tax issue with EAM Jaishankar

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly raises BBC tax issue with EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar told his British counterpart that all entities op...

MHA suspends FCRA licence of think tank Centre for Policy Research

MHA suspends FCRA licence of think tank Centre for Policy Research

Licence suspended over violation of laws, say officials

Kejriwal forwards names of AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj to L-G for appointment to Delhi Cabinet: Sources

Kejriwal forwards names of AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj to L-G for appointment to Delhi Cabinet: Sources

Delhi turns into diplomatic hub as G20 foreign ministers start arriving

Delhi turns into diplomatic hub as G20 foreign ministers start arriving

From Global South perspective, G20 Ministerial could set bal...

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

As punishment, vends to shut for three days if rates are not...


Cities

View All

Patients irked over frequent shutting of railway crossing near Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Patients irked over frequent shutting of railway crossing near Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Amritsar MC prepares list of top 100 property tax defaulters

Unaided colleges stay defiant on centralised admission portal issue in Amritsar

Panel formed to probe anomalies in printing Sikh religious literature

Thefts from tubewells enrage farmers in Amritsar

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Department looks at PPP way to improve diagnostic services

Anupama Upadhyaya of Panchkula becomes national badminton champ

Chandigarh cyber cell arrests two online fraudsters

Excise policy: BJP holds protests in various parts of Delhi, demands Kejriwal’s resignation

Excise policy: BJP holds protests in various parts of Delhi, demands Kejriwal's resignation

Fire breaks out at factory in north Delhi

Gurugram property dealer arrested after his video of 'stealing' flower pots went viral

Chhawla gangrape-murder case: SC to decide pleas seeking review of verdict acquitting 3 death row convicts

Instal CCTV in police stations; comply with SC directions: Delhi HC

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

35 bikes, 12 cars burnt outside police station

Month after NRI complained of assault, cops lodge FIR

Soldier thrown off train, seriously hurt

9 smugglers arrested with intoxicants, liquor

Suspect in double murder case nabbed from Haridwar in 48 hrs

Suspect in double murder case nabbed from Haridwar in 48 hrs

Public toilet built under Smart City Mission in pathetic state

Deed writer caught taking Rs 20K bribe

Drugs worth lakhs incinerated by cops

Man climbs atop MC office building, threatens suicide

Punjabi University student murder: Patiala police arrest his four roommates for crime

Punjabi University student murder: Patiala police arrest his four roommates for crime

Panchayat fund scam: VB's lookout circular against ex-MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur

Roadside encroachments spell traffic chaos in Patiala

Students, staff question law & order situation at Punjabi University, Patiala

Two-day science festival organised at Punjabi University, Patiala