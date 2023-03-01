Rajesh Malhotra assumes charge as Principal Director-General, Press Information Bureau

PTI

New Delhi, March 1

Senior Indian Information Service officer Rajesh Malhotra on Wednesday assumed charge as the Principal Director-General of the Press Information Bureau, who also functions as the principal spokesperson of the Government of India.

Malhotra, a 1989-batch IIS officer, succeeded Satyendra Prakash who superannuated on Tuesday.

He has over 32 years of operational experience in planning and implementation of media and communication strategies for various central government ministries, including finance, corporate affairs, agriculture, power, coal, mines, communications and IT, textiles, labour, new and renewable energy.

Malhotra was elevated to a higher grade of Indian Information Service (IIS) in June last year and appointed as the Principal Director General of the Central Bureau of Communication. He continued to look after the publicity of the Ministry of Finance in the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

He also had a long stint with the Election Commission and has the experience of planning and implementing media and communication strategies during the six general elections to the Lok Sabha, elections for the President and Vice-President of India.

He has worked closely with 12 chief election commissioners during his 21-year stint with the poll panel.

Malhotra holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from IMT, Ghaziabad, and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Media Laws from NALSAR, Hyderabad.

He is also a fellow of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and holds a degree in law.

As a spokesperson, Malhotra has the experience of successfully establishing ‘two-way’ communication channels between the government and the media.