Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary: PM Modi, Sonia, Priyanka, Kharge pay tribute to former PM

ANI

New Delhi, August 20

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 79th birth anniversary at ‘Veer Bhumi’ here in the national capital on Sunday. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Robert Vadra and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, who arrived soon after Sonia Gandhi, also paid homage to the former Prime Minister at his memorial this morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi. “

On his birth anniversary, my tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 20, 2023

On his birth anniversary, my tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji,” Modi said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Party leaders and workers also paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi outside Veer Bhumi earlier today.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is on a four-day tour to Ladakh remembered his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. "Papa, the dreams you had for India are shown from these priceless memories. Your mark is my way - understanding the struggles and dreams of every Indian, listening to the voice of Mother India," he said in a post on 'X' formally Twitter.

पापा, आपकी आंखों में भारत के लिए जो सपने थे, इन अनमोल यादों से छलकते हैं।



आपके निशान मेरा रास्ता हैं - हर हिंदुस्तानी के संघर्षों और सपनों को समझ रहा हूं, भारत मां की आवाज़ सुन रहा हूं। pic.twitter.com/VqkbxoPP7l — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 20, 2023

A prayer meeting is being held at the banks of Pangong Lake to mark the 79th birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi today.

Yesterday Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarked on a bike ride to Pangong Lake in Ladakh to celebrate his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's birthday on August 20.

Taking to the social media platform, Instagram, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "On our way to Pangong Lake, which my father used to say, is one of the most beautiful places in the world."

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Leh to begin his two-day visit to the Union Territory on Thursday but his tour was extended till August 25, party sources said.

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40 when he assumed office in October 1984. He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989. Born on August 20 in 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.

