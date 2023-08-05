Rajiv Gandhi Rural and Urban Olympic Games begin in Jaipur

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 5

Rajasthan Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said it is a proud moment for thousands of sportspersons to show their talent in the playgrounds together in the gram panchayat and urban wards of each district of the state. “We all together have created a sports history before the country. Organising Rajiv Gandhi Rural and Urban Olympic Games-2023 will set a new record in the direction of promoting sports. These games will now be organized every year,” Gehlot said while inaugurated the Rajiv Gandhi Rural and Urban Olympic Games-2023 at Sawai Man Singh stadium on Saturday.

He administered an oath to players to play with spirit of sportsmanship and honesty. He said it is our responsibility to give platform and honour to the talents.

The Chief Minister said that Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games were organised last year to build an atmosphere of sports at a large scale in the state. In those games, around 30 lakh players from every category and age got themselves registered. This time the number has reached 58.51 lakh, which is a record. He said that this event will build a positive atmosphere for sports from cities to villages-hamlets. The talents coming from these games will win medals in international events such as Olympics, Commonwealth and Asian games in the coming years.

‘Our sports events are the topic of discussion in the country’

Gehlot said the state government has left no stones unturned in promotion of sports and sportspersons. All possible efforts are being made including out of turn appointment to government jobs, reservation in jobs, increasing the prize money manifold, development of playgrounds. He said that now Rajiv Gandhi Rural and Urban Olympic Games and sports policy of Rajasthan are being discussed in other states of the country, which shows our vision and success towards sports.

Appeal to Youth

The Chief Minister said the budget of this year was dedicated to youth. Youth-centric schemes have been implemented. He called upon the youth to study the schemes and get maximum benefits. He said that many provisions have been made including free preparations for the competitive examinations in the Mukhyamantri Anuprati Coaching Scheme, education to 500 students abroad in the Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship for Academic Excellence, 100 job fairs and others. He said that we are going ahead with our vision 2030, by which year we will stand among leading states of the country with all-round development.

Felicitation of players, dedicated swimming pool

The CM felicitated boxer Khushi Punia, wrestler Ashwini Vishnoi, kabbadi player Jai Bhagwan, athlete Neeraj Baloda, shooting ball players Muskan Kathed and Shireen Khan for their sports achievements. The Chief Minister after the renovation of the stadium dedicated to the public an 8-lane international swimming pool.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Ashok Chandana said through its vision and programmes for encouragement of sports, state government has changed the history of sports. Government jobs have been given to 1500 players in the Out of Turn policy.

Players and ministers play match

An exhibitive game of women’s kabaddi was played in the inaugural function. The Chief Minister boosted the morale of the players by tossing the coin. Later the ministers present there played a match.

Agriculture Minister Shri Lalchand Katariya, PHED Minister Dr. Mahesh Joshi, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Shri Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Disaster Management and Relief Minister Shri Govind Ram Meghwal, Rajasthan State Minority Commission Chairman Shri Rafik Khan, State Kesh Kala Board Chairman Shri Mahendra Gehlot, Rajasthan Youth Board Chairman Shri Sitaram Lamba, Rajasthan State Sports Council Vice Chairman Shri Satveer Choudhary, Chief Secretary Smt. Usha Sharma, Sports department Secretary Shri Naresh Thakral and other public representatives, sports enthusiasts and players were present in the function.

