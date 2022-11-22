Rajiv killing: Congress to seek review of convicts’ release

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 21

The Congress on Monday said it would seek a review of a Supreme Court order, releasing convicts in the assassination case of late PM Rajiv Gandhi.

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said modalities of the review were yet to be decided. “Whether we will intervene in the Central Government’s review application or intervene otherwise is to be decided,” Singhvi said, adding a decision was likely this week.