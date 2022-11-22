Rajiv killing: Congress to seek review of convicts’ release

New Delhi, November 21
The Congress on Monday said it would seek a review of a Supreme Court order, releasing convicts in the assassination case of late PM Rajiv Gandhi.
Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said modalities of the review were yet to be decided. “Whether we will intervene in the Central Government’s review application or intervene otherwise is to be decided,” Singhvi said, adding a decision was likely this week.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Enormous tragedy', Supreme Court asks Gujarat High Court to monitor Morbi probe periodically
Asks HC to ensure proper probe, fix accountability and award...
Budget should focus on jobs, says India Inc
Nirmala Sitharaman to hold meeting with state FMs on Friday
Supreme Court pulls up Punjab: Treating illicit liquor issue with 'kid gloves'
No efforts to reach real culprits: SC
4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Were opened with Central funding a decade ago | State was re...
Criminal Nexus: NGT slaps Rs 18.7-crore fine for illegal mining in Yamunanagar
3 leaseholders accused of diverting flow of Yamuna