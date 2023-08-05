Rajnath asks AFT to fast-track pending cases

New Delhi, August 4
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has asked the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) to fast track resolution of pending cases while ensuring that the judicial process is followed earnestly without any violation.
He was addressing an event organised to celebrate AFT Raising Day in New Delhi today. “There is a large number of pending cases in different courts across the country and specialised tribunals are set up to reduce the burden,” he said. The AFT was inaugurated in August 2009.
