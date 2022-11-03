Rajnath Singh asks Navy to focus on futuristic capability, challenges

New Delhi, November 2
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today asked Indian Navy Commanders to focus on futuristic capability development for overcoming emerging challenges in the maritime domain.
He said this while addressing the naval Commanders’ conference here.
In his interaction with senior-most Navy Commanders, the minister commended the Navy for maintaining a high operational tempo towards ensuring secure seas for national security and prosperity. He congratulated the Navy for successful commissioning of INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenously designed and constructed aircraft carrier.
Singh appreciated the Navy for evolving into a “combat-ready, credible, cohesive and future-proof” force of the country.
The minister and senior dignitaries of the Ministry of Defence witnessed a technology demonstration put up by Naval Headquarters and Weapons and Electronics Systems Engineering Establishment (WESEE), the R&D arm of the Navy.
It showcased the ongoing and planned indigenous projects utilising niche technologies in the field of artificial intelligence, tactical communications, combat management systems, cyber security, periscopes and combat platform integration.
