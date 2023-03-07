Rajnath: Conflicts unpredictable, constant vigil at coastlines must

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 6

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said “future conflicts will be unpredictable” and asked the Navy to focus on capability development in order to face emerging security challenges in the maritime domain.

He stated this while reviewing the operational capabilities of the Navy during the Naval Commanders’ Conference held aboard indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

Rajnath interacted with naval commanders and witnessed operational demonstrations at sea. He commended the Navy for being at the forefront of indigenisation and innovation through inductions of ships and submarines.

The operational demonstrations witnessed by the minister included aircraft carrier operations, weapon firings by ships and aircraft and replenishment at sea. In addition, a demonstration of indigenous products, including spotter drone and fire-fighting bot, was witnessed by the minister. In his address to the commanders, the minister lauded the Navy for standing firm and protecting national interests with courage and dedication.

“A constant vigil is needed not just on the northern and western borders, but also on the entire coastline. Secured borders are the first requirement for ensuring social and economic progress,” said Rajnath. The defence sector has emerged as a major demand creator, boosting the economy and ensuring the country’s development for several years, he said.

“In the next 5-10 years, orders worth over $100 billion are expected to be placed through the defence sector and it will become a major partner in the economic development of the country,” the minister said.

Rajnath made a special mention of the credible and responsive presence of the Navy in the Indian Ocean Region and spoke about how its deployments have strengthened India’s position as a “preferred security partner” of friendly foreign countries in the region.

