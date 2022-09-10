Rajnath Singh, EAM call on Japanese PM Kishida

New Delhi, September 9
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar called on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday at the conclusion of the 2+2 meeting between the two countries in Tokyo on Thursday.
Jaishankar begins 2-day S Arabia visit today
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia on Saturday. This will be his first trip to Riyadh as External Affairs Minister, noted the Ministry of External Affairs while announcing the visit. TNS
On Thursday, the Defence and Foreign Ministers of India and Japan held the second 2+2 ministerial. They discussed regional and global issues of mutual interests and concerns, particularly those in the Indo-Pacific and Ukraine.
Rajnath and Jaishankar had also held separate meetings with their respective Japanese counterparts Hamada Yasukazu and Hayashi Yoshimasa.
A stronger India-Japan partnership is good for each other as well as for the Indo-Pacific region and the global order, Jaishankar said.
“Pleased to call on PM Fumio Kishida at the conclusion of our 2+2 meeting. Underlined the importance of closer coordination of policies and interests of India and Japan at this time. Expressed confidence that the vision which he and PM Modi have articulated will be realised early,” he said.
