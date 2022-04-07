IAF responded well to challenges on northern front: Rajnath Singh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said the challenges faced on the northern and western borders have been well responded by the Indian Air Force and he was satisfied in the way armed forces have been able to respond to emerging situations.

He said this after inaugurating the Air Force Commanders’ Conference (AFCC) at the Air Headquarters here.

The conference was attended by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar along with senior commanders of the IAF.

Speaking to the senior commanders, Singh said the topics being discussed in the AFCC were relevant and contemporary in the present context and covered the entire canvas of issues and challenges that were being faced by the nation. He praised the Indian Air Force’s evacuation effort in Operation Ganga – evacuation from Ukraine.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari subsequently addressed the commanders and asked them to be ready to meet all challenges and enhance capabilities for responding in multiple domains at short notice. He also emphasised the need to conserve assets, optimally utilise resources and jointmanship to enhance national security. During the three-day conference, the Air Force Commanders will discuss important issues related to future challenges in a hi-tech and evolving operational scenario.

