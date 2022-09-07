Rajnath in Mongolia, focus on boosting ties

New Delhi, September 6
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday inaugurated a cyber security training centre at Mongolia. It has been built with assistance from India. Rajnath was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour in Ulaanbaatar. It was followed by delegation-level talks. He also laid the foundation stone for the India-Mongolia friendship school, to be constructed with India’s aid.
Rajnath is on a three-day visit to Mongolia, China’s northern neighbour. He also held bilateral talks with
his counterpart, Lt Gen Saikhanbayar Gursed, in Ulaanbaatar. This is the first visit by an Indian Defence Minister to Mongolia.
“They discussed effective and practical initiatives to further expand bilateral defence engagements,” a statement of the Ministry of Defence said.
Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement the strategic partnership based on mutual trust and understanding, common interests and shared values of democracy and rule of law. The two ministers also reiterated their resolve to reinvigorate the India-Mongolia Joint Working Group, which will meet in India later this year.
Rajnath called on the Mongolian President and Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh. They recalled their strong bonhomie and previous interaction in 2018 when together they laid the foundation stone for the ongoing oil refinery project being undertaken by assistance from India. He also met Chairman of State Great Khural of Mongolia G Zandanshatar.
Strategic partners
- India established diplomatic relations with Mongolia in 1955
- Mongolia has declared India as a strategic partner and “spiritual neighbour”
- “Strategic partnership” between the two Asian democracies was declared in 2015 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mongolia
- Defence is an important element of their bilateral engagements with Mongolia
