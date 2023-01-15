Rajnath inaugurates Shaurya Sthal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 14

Pension and medical facilities to military veterans are a small token of the country’s respect towards the sacrifices and commitment they have made, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while addressing veterans at a function in Dehradun on Saturday.

He was speaking on the occasion of the seventh Armed Forces Veterans’ Day.

Rajnath Singh

January 14 is celebrated as the Armed Forces Veterans’ Day, as on this day in 1953, first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army Field Marshal KM Cariappa, who led the Indian forces to victory in the 1947 war, retired from service.

Celebrations were held at nine locations, with the Defence Minister presiding over the main function in Dehradun.

“Our brave soldiers have made a huge contribution to transforming India’s image across the world to that of a powerful and respectful nation,” he said, assuring the veterans of the government’s support for their welfare.

Singh inaugurated the Shaurya Sthal, a war memorial dedicated to martyred soldiers from Uttarakhand, at Cheer Bagh, Dehradun.

Accompanied by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, the Defence Minister laid a wreath at the war memorial to pay tributes to the brave soldiers of the state martyred in the service of the nation.

The war memorial consists of seven pillars on which the names of 1,400 martyrs from Uttarakhand have been carved.

In New Delhi, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Army Chief General Manoj Pande attended the function.

Meanwhile, an initiative to promote adventure tourism in border areas of Garhwal Himalayas was launched today as a joint effort of the Indian Army and an organisation of veterans.

