Rajnath Singh calls for Russia-Ukraine talks

New Delhi, August 24

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting at Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Addressing the summit, Rajnath said, “India thinks Russia and Ukraine should sit down and talk. We are concerned about the humanitarian crisis in and around Ukraine and have extended our support to the UN agencies to provide humanitarian assistance to the country.”

On terrorism, he said, “Terrorism is one of the most serious challenges to global peace and security. India reiterates its resolve to fight all forms of terrorism.” He said India sought to develop joint institutional capabilities with the SCO member states.

In this context, he proposed to host a workshop in India in 2023 on the theme “Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief — Risk Mitigation and Disaster Resilient Infrastructure” for the Defence Ministries of the SCO member states. He also suggested an annual seminar on “topic of interest” among the defence think tanks of the SCO countries. “We propose to organise the first such defence think tank seminar in India in 2023,” he said.

The minister invited all SCO member states to visit India next year when New Delhi takes over the presidency of the organisation from Uzbekistan.

During exchange of pleasantries with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu this morning, Rajnath conveyed his deep appreciation and gratitude for arresting in Moscow a terrorist who was planning attacks in India.

‘Must respect Af’s sovereignty’

Rajnath Singh extended support to a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan, while emphasising that countries must respect its sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity, and must be committed to non-interference in its internal affairs. “The Afghan territory must not be used to intimidate or attack any country. It must not become haven for such forces,” he added.

