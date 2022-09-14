 Rajnath Singh conveys to US counterpart India’s concerns over sustenance package for Pakistan’s F-16 fleet : The Tribune India

Rajnath Singh conveys to US counterpart India’s concerns over sustenance package for Pakistan’s F-16 fleet

US has planned to provide Foreign Military Sales worth USD 450 million for hardware, software and spares for the F-16 fighter fleet of Pakistan

Rajnath Singh conveys to US counterpart India’s concerns over sustenance package for Pakistan’s F-16 fleet

F-16 fighter jet.

Ajay Banerjee

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 14

Less than a week after the US okayed a $450 million F-16 fighter jet fleet sustainment programme to Pakistan, India has conveyed ‘concerns’ at the development.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Wednesday, spoke over the phone to US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin. “I conveyed India’s concern at the recent US decision to provide sustenance package for Pakistan’s F-16 fleet,” a statement of the Ministry of Defence said.

Last week, Washington gave nod to its first major security assistance to Islamabad in four years. The Joe Biden-led administration approved a $450 million F-16 fighter jet fleet sustainment programme to Pakistan to help it meet ‘counterterrorism threats’.

“Pakistan is an important counterterrorism partner, and as part of the longstanding policy, the United States provides life cycle maintenance and sustainment packages for US-origin platforms,” a State Department spokesperson had said on September 8 while announcing the package to Pakistan. The F16 is produced by a US company.

The Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency in a note had said “This will sustain Islamabad’s capability to meet current and future counterterrorism threats by maintaining its F-16 fleet as well as support American foreign policy and national security objectives by allowing interoperability in the ongoing counterterrorism efforts and in preparation for future contingency operations,”

In 2018, Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump had suspended about $2 billion in security aid to Islamabad for failing to clamp down on the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network terror groups.

Today the MoD said Rajnath Singh and Lloyd Austin had a warm and fruitful telephonic conversation today. “They reviewed the multi-faceted India-US defence cooperation and reiterated mutual commitment to further strengthen military-to-military ties”, the statement said.

Secretary Austin expressed support for India’s defence modernisation programme and looked forward to further strengthening India-US defence industrial and technology collaboration.

The two discussed regional issues and affirmed their shared desire for maintaining peace and stability in the region and beyond. Shri Rajnath Singh conveyed India’s concerns over the US decision to provide sustenance package for Pakistan’s F-16 fleet.

Rajnath Singh conveyed that he looked forward to welcoming Secretary Austin in India for the next Ministerial 2+2 Dialogue in 2023.

#Lloyd Austin #rajnath singh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab to get BMW manufacturing unit

2
Punjab

Audio tapes row:  'Friends-turned-foes' Punjab Horticulture Minister Sarari, his former aide hold closed-door meeting in Chandigarh

3
Punjab

Punjab's 'atta on doorstep' plan under scanner

4
Punjab

BJP tried to buy 11 Punjab AAP MLAs by offering Rs 25 crore each, even issued death threat to one, claims Harpal Cheema; names MLAs

5
Nation

India, China 'satisfied' with Patrolling Point-15 verification

6
Punjab

Rs 13 cr furniture scam rocks Punjab Health Department, top officials under scanner

7
Punjab

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

8
Trending

Watch: Mysterious lights in sky leaves residents in Lucknow puzzled

9
Punjab

BMW to set up auto parts plant in Punjab

10
Nation

Gujarat cadre IPS officer who probed Ishrat Jahan encounter dismissed; HC stays order till September 19

Don't Miss

View All
Fraudsters on prowl, SBI warns customers of SMS scam
Jalandhar

Fraudsters on prowl, SBI warns customers of SMS scam

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly resident of ~50,000
Punjab

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly Ludhiana resident of Rs 50,000

Risking her life, Andhra girl wades through swollen river to appear for exam
Trending

Watch: Risking her life, Andhra girl swims through swollen river to appear for exam

19-year-old gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers in Brazil
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India
Nation

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral
Trending

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral

Top News

Rajnath Singh conveys to US counterpart India’s concerns over sustenance package for Pakistan’s F-16 fleet

Rajnath Singh conveys to US counterpart India’s concerns over sustenance package for Pakistan’s F-16 fleet

US has planned to provide Foreign Military Sales worth USD 4...

6 Pakistan nationals held with drugs worth Rs 200 cr off Gujarat coast

6 Pakistani nationals held off Gujarat coast; heroin worth Rs 200 crore seized; drug was to be transported to Punjab

The fishing boat carrying drugs was intercepted by joint tea...

BCCI office-bearers can have continuous tenure of 12 years: SC

Ganguly, Jay Shah to continue in office as SC allows change in BCCI constitution

Now, an office-bearer can serve on a particular post for two...

BJP tried to buy 12 Punjab AAP MLAs by offering Rs 25 crore each, even issued death threat to one, claims Harpal Cheema; names MLAs

BJP tried to buy 11 Punjab AAP MLAs by offering Rs 25 crore each, even issued death threat to one, claims Harpal Cheema; names MLAs

AAP files complaint with Punjab DGP; CM Mann says BJP hell b...

AAP allegation that BJP is trying to buy Punjab MLAs is baseless, they can file FIR, says saffron party's Punjab chief

AAP allegation that BJP is trying to buy Punjab MLAs is baseless, they can file FIR, says saffron party's Punjab chief


Cities

View All

Taliban restricts ferrying of Sikh scriptures out of Afghanistan; SGPC condemns move

Taliban restricts ferrying of Sikh scriptures out of Afghanistan; SGPC condemns move

Parents of pupils behind Amritsar school bomb scare held

Hoax bomb scare: Punishment no solution, work on mental health of students, say experts

Man opens fire after altercation over bike collision in Amritsar, one injured

Third arrest in Bhilowal man’s murder case

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Tendulkar's son Arjun to feature in JP Atray memorial cricket tournament in Chandigarh

Tendulkar's son Arjun to feature in JP Atray memorial cricket tournament in Chandigarh

Probe agency chargesheet mum on second assailant, weapon used in Sippy Sidhu murder case

Sippy Murder Case: Punjab and Haryana High Court raps CBI for shoddy probe, grants regular bail to Kalyani Singh

Sippy Murder Case: Motive prima facie enveloped in cloud of doubt: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Chandigarh: Rs 3 lakh notice to Sector 34 house owner for water pipeline damage

Consumers in Delhi can give missed call to opt for power subsidy from today: CM Kejriwal

Consumers in Delhi can give missed call to opt for power subsidy from today: CM Kejriwal

MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney seeks Saragarhi memorial in Delhi

Hoax bomb call triggers panic at The Leela Ambience hotel in Gurugram

With Punjab govt giving ads in Gujarat, Cong takes a dig at AAP; calls it ‘Arvind Advertisement Party’

Bollywood actors, cabinet ministers roped in for ‘bigger than ever’ Ramlila at Delhi’s Red Fort ground

4 BJP councillors switch to AAP

4 Jalandhar BJP councillors switch to AAP

Jalandhar: Surya Enclave Extension allottees demand possession of plots

Sewage in Jalandhar society soon: Minister

Fraudsters on prowl, SBI warns customers of SMS scam

Kapurthala jail inmates come to blows, 12 booked

Punjabi singer G Khan booked for hurting religious sentiments

Punjabi singer G Khan booked for hurting religious sentiments

AAP allegation that BJP is trying to buy Punjab MLAs is baseless, they can file FIR, says saffron party's Punjab chief

Two suspects snatch chain in Khanna, schoolteacher fights back

Doraha: Truck mows down BA student, Mai Bhago College staff allege cops' inaction

Ludhiana: Rape accused flees police custody

Patiala: Games held amid litter, organisers wake up late

Patiala: Games held amid litter, organisers wake up late

MC poll in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Patiala in January: Punjab Local Bodies Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar

Stubble Burning: Government officials asked to sign self-declaration

Patiala MC floats tender for dog sterilisation, gets bids from two firms