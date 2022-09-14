Rajnath Singh conveys to US counterpart India’s concerns over sustenance package for Pakistan’s F-16 fleet

Ajay Banerjee

Less than a week after the US okayed a $450 million F-16 fighter jet fleet sustainment programme to Pakistan, India has conveyed ‘concerns’ at the development.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Wednesday, spoke over the phone to US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin. “I conveyed India’s concern at the recent US decision to provide sustenance package for Pakistan’s F-16 fleet,” a statement of the Ministry of Defence said.

Last week, Washington gave nod to its first major security assistance to Islamabad in four years. The Joe Biden-led administration approved a $450 million F-16 fighter jet fleet sustainment programme to Pakistan to help it meet ‘counterterrorism threats’.

“Pakistan is an important counterterrorism partner, and as part of the longstanding policy, the United States provides life cycle maintenance and sustainment packages for US-origin platforms,” a State Department spokesperson had said on September 8 while announcing the package to Pakistan. The F16 is produced by a US company.

The Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency in a note had said “This will sustain Islamabad’s capability to meet current and future counterterrorism threats by maintaining its F-16 fleet as well as support American foreign policy and national security objectives by allowing interoperability in the ongoing counterterrorism efforts and in preparation for future contingency operations,”

In 2018, Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump had suspended about $2 billion in security aid to Islamabad for failing to clamp down on the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network terror groups.

Today the MoD said Rajnath Singh and Lloyd Austin had a warm and fruitful telephonic conversation today. “They reviewed the multi-faceted India-US defence cooperation and reiterated mutual commitment to further strengthen military-to-military ties”, the statement said.

Secretary Austin expressed support for India’s defence modernisation programme and looked forward to further strengthening India-US defence industrial and technology collaboration.

The two discussed regional issues and affirmed their shared desire for maintaining peace and stability in the region and beyond. Shri Rajnath Singh conveyed India’s concerns over the US decision to provide sustenance package for Pakistan’s F-16 fleet.

Rajnath Singh conveyed that he looked forward to welcoming Secretary Austin in India for the next Ministerial 2+2 Dialogue in 2023.

