Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flies in Navy's P8I plane

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 18

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today undertook a sortie on the Navy’s P8I plane used for long-range maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare.

The Navy demonstrated how long-range surveillance, electronic warfare and imagery intelligence works. The anti-submarine missions and search and rescue capabilities are used on this state-of-the-art plane that carries specialised sensors. The P8I aircraft have significantly enhanced Navy’s surveillance operations in the Indian Ocean Region.