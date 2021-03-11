Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flies in Navy's P8I plane

New Delhi, May 18
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today undertook a sortie on the Navy’s P8I plane used for long-range maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare.
The Navy demonstrated how long-range surveillance, electronic warfare and imagery intelligence works. The anti-submarine missions and search and rescue capabilities are used on this state-of-the-art plane that carries specialised sensors. The P8I aircraft have significantly enhanced Navy’s surveillance operations in the Indian Ocean Region.
