Rajnath Singh in Japan for 2+2 ministerial dialogue

New Delhi, September 7

India and Japan are going to conduct the 2+2 ministerial dialogue in Tokyo tomorrow.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will participate, while the Japanese side will be represented by Minister of Defence Yasukazu Hamada and Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi.

The 2+2 dialogue will review bilateral cooperation across domains and chart the way forward. India and Japan are pursuing a ‘Special Strategic and Global Partnership’. This year marks 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

This year, India and Japan had operationalised a key agreement for reciprocal provision of supplies and services between their defence forces. Japan, which holds some of the finest technology, has expressed keenness to collaborate in military equipment technology.

Japan has expressed concerns about China’s aggressive stance along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and in the South China Sea and East China Sea. Rajnath Singh will hold bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart to strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries. — TNS

