Rajnath Singh No. 1 Cabinet Minister: Survey

New Delhi, May 30
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is the unanimous choice of the NDA and Opposition voters as the top performing Cabinet Minister in the Narendra Modi government. Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari is the unanimous runners-up among the ruling party and Opposition supporters. These are the results of a survey by IANS-C-voter. The survey was conducted on the completion of eight years of the Modi government.
Rajnath Singh with a score of 8.36 is the number one Cabinet Minister among NDA voters. With a score of 7.03, he is ranked number one among Opposition supporters.
Gadkari has a score of 8.07 and 6.81 among the NDA and Opposition voters, respectively, and is ranked number two in both surveys. Home Minister Amit Shah is ranked number three.
