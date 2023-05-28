Rajnath Singh on 3-day visit to Nigeria

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 27

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Nigeria for three days starting Sunday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President-elect of the West African nation.

The swearing-in ceremony will be take place at Eagle Square in Abuja on May 29. Rajnath Singh will meet the outgoing Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari during a reception that will be hosted by him on May 28.

This will be the first-ever visit of an Indian Defence Minister to Nigeria. “Considering the growing defence cooperation between India and Nigeria, senior officers of the Ministry of Defence and top leadership of important defence public sector companies will accompany Rajnath Singh,” the ministry said.

Meetings are scheduled with the representatives from the Nigerian industry and the armed forces to identify the equipment and platforms, through which the Indian defence industry can support the country’s requirements.