 Rajnath Singh speaks to Nitish Kumar over ‘misbehaviour’ with family of soldier killed in Galwan : The Tribune India

Kumar said he told the defence minister that the matter was being investigated and appropriate action will be taken

Rajnath Singh. PTI file



PTI

Patna, March 1

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday told the Bihar assembly that he has received a call from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh regarding the alleged misbehaviour with family members of a soldier who died in the Galwan clash.

Kumar made the statement in course of the government’s reply to the debate on the governor’s address to the joint session of both Houses of the state legislature.

Kumar said he told the defence minister that the matter was being investigated and appropriate action will be taken.

BJP MLAs staged a walkout earlier in the day in protest against the arrest of Rajkapoor Singh, whose son Jai Kishore Singh, a jawan of the Bihar Regiment, had died fighting the Chinese troops in the Galwan clash.

Singh, a resident of Chakfatah village in Jandaha police station area of Vaishali district, was arrested on Saturday when a complaint was lodged by his neighbour Harinath Ram who had objected to “illegal” construction of a memorial of the deceased soldier.

Singh, who is in jail, has been booked under the SC/ST Act, and according to reports in a section of the press, he was dragged by police personnel who arrested him.

Although the district police denied any such misbehaviour, the state police headquarters ordered an inquiry into the episode and assured action against any officials who were found to be guilty.

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

