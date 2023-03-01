Rajnath Singh speaks to Nitish Kumar over ‘misbehaviour’ with family of soldier killed in Galwan

Patna, March 1
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday told the Bihar assembly that he has received a call from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh regarding the alleged misbehaviour with family members of a soldier who died in the Galwan clash.
Kumar made the statement in course of the government’s reply to the debate on the governor’s address to the joint session of both Houses of the state legislature.
Kumar said he told the defence minister that the matter was being investigated and appropriate action will be taken.
BJP MLAs staged a walkout earlier in the day in protest against the arrest of Rajkapoor Singh, whose son Jai Kishore Singh, a jawan of the Bihar Regiment, had died fighting the Chinese troops in the Galwan clash.
Singh, a resident of Chakfatah village in Jandaha police station area of Vaishali district, was arrested on Saturday when a complaint was lodged by his neighbour Harinath Ram who had objected to “illegal” construction of a memorial of the deceased soldier.
Singh, who is in jail, has been booked under the SC/ST Act, and according to reports in a section of the press, he was dragged by police personnel who arrested him.
Although the district police denied any such misbehaviour, the state police headquarters ordered an inquiry into the episode and assured action against any officials who were found to be guilty.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UK Foreign Secretary raises BBC tax survey with EAM Jaishankar, India says must comply with laws
Jaishankar told his British counterpart that all entities op...
MHA suspends FCRA licence of think tank Centre for Policy Research
Licence suspended over violation of laws, say officials
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Home Minister Amit Shah over Ajnala incident
Will update him on the law and order situation in the state
Haryana sarpanches hold protest against e-tender policy in Panchkula, allege baton charge by police
Police said some protesters tried to jump over the barricade...