Rajnath Singh to address Navy commanders aboard INS Vikrant

New Delhi, March 1

The Navy will hold its commanders’ conference on board the newly commissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on March 6.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address the commanders on board the warship made indigenously by Cochin Shipyard. The 47,000-tonne warship was commissioned in September last year.

The conference will review of naval operations. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and the Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar are slated to address the conference. Rajnath will also review the culmination of major maritime exercise ‘TROPEX’ that commenced in January.