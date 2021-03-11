Rajnath Singh to hand over 12 guard boats to Vietnam

New Delhi, June 5
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be on an official three-day visit to Vietnam where he will preside over the handing over ceremony of 12 high-speed guard boats built under the Government of India’s $100 million defence line of credit to Vietnam. The visit will be from June 8-10 and the handing over ceremony will be at Hong Ha Shipyard in Hai Phong. The project is significant in the context of the growing defence industry cooperation with Vietnam.
