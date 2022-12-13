China tried to change status quo in Arunachal, Rajnath Singh says in Parliament

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, December 13

Giving details of the clash between the armies of India and China near Tawang, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday told Parliament that People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops of China tried to transgress across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Yangtse and unilaterally alter the status quo.

The attempt was contested “in a firm and resolute manner”. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels.

Rajnath made identical statements in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The minister said, “The PLA troops on December 9 tried to transgress the LAC in Yangtse area of Tawang sector and unilaterally change the status quo.” The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner, he added.

“The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PL.A from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts,” the defence minister said.

The scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides, he said.

“There are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side,” he said, adding that the PLA soldiers returned to their locations.

“The local commander (the Indian side) in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart on Monday to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms.”

The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquillity along the border, he said.

“Our armed forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it,” Rajnath assured the House. “I am confident that the entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave act,” he concluded.

The Opposition walked out alleging that they were not allowed to say anything on the matter. Speaker Om Birla cited rules of the House saying no clarifications could be sought.

In Rajya Sabha, the Deputy Chairman refused to allow clarifications citing previous such examples when clarifications were not allowed on sensitive matters.