Rajnath Singh to address ASEAN ministers' meet in Cambodia

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 20

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Plus (ADMM Plus) meeting to be hosted in Cambodia on November 23.

This is the 9th annual meeting of the ADMM Plus.

Besides this multilateral engagement, Rajnath has been invited by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Cambodia General TEA Banh. He will also call on the Cambodian Prime Minister.

To commemorate 30 years of India-ASEAN relations, India and Cambodia will co-chair the maiden India-ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting on November 22, which will be presided over by Rajnath. Various initiatives to boost India-ASEAN partnership are planned to be announced during the meeting. India became the dialogue partner of ASEAN in 1992 and the inaugural ADMM-Plus was convened in Hanoi, Vietnam, on October 12, 2010.

#rajnath singh