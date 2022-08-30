Rajnath Singh visits IAF's radar station

New Delhi, August 29
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday visited an important radar station of the Indian Air Force, where he witnessed the functioning of the IAF structure on how a picture of the battle space is acquired and how the information is passed on in real time to pilots and air bases.
The system is known as the Integrated Air Command & Control System (IACCS). It is the backbone of IAF’s network centricity and is a key enabler in operations. The system’s capabilities allow situational awareness that reduces IAF’s reaction time. The system has redundancies built into its functioning which enable seamless operations between its assets across the country.
