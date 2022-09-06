Rajpath to be renamed

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 5

In a major move, the Union Government has decided to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawns stretching from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate here as “Kartavya Path”. Sources said the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has convened a meeting on September 7 to deliberate on the matter.

PM Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech stressed the abolition of symbols that reflect the colonial mindset. He also stressed the importance of everyone fulfilling their duties in the 25 years leading to 2047 when India would be celebrating 100 years of Independence.